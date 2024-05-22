Moscow, May 22, 2024 – Russia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) demonstrated a notable decline in April, posting an 18.4% mark compared to the same month a year prior. This latest update follows the March figure that had settled at 19.1%, indicating a slight but steady downward trend within the economic landscape.This year-over-year comparison reveals the evolving dynamics within Russia’s production industry, highlighting a paced slowdown coming off March’s data. The shifts between the year-over-year rates for March 2024 and April 2024 reflect ongoing adjustments within the market that may signal early stages of stabilization despite prevailing global economic challenges.The updated statistics, published on May 22, 2024, provide a crucial insight into how Russia’s economic fabric is responding to internal and external pressures, with the moderated PPI potentially indicating easing inflationary pressures for producers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com