Russia’s Producer Price Index (PPI) experienced a slight decrease in March 2024, dropping to 19.1% from the previous month’s 19.5% in February 2024. The data, which was updated on April 17, 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison. The PPI measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their output. Despite the slight dip, Russia’s PPI remains at an elevated level, indicating ongoing inflationary pressures in the country’s economy. Economists will continue to monitor PPI trends closely to assess the impact on overall economic stability and consumer prices in Russia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com