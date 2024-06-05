According to the latest data updated on June 5, 2024, Russia experienced a notable slowdown in its retail sales growth in April. The retail sales growth rate decreased to 8.3% year-over-year in April, down from the 11.1% spike observed in March 2024.This decline marks a significant shift from the previous month’s more robust increase. The figures indicate that while the retail sector continues to expand when compared to the same period last year, the pace of growth has significantly decelerated.Analysts are likely to scrutinize these numbers closely to better understand the factors contributing to this slower growth rate. The April figures provide a nuanced view of consumer spending trends, offering insights into the broader economic landscape of Russia as it navigates ongoing domestic and international challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com