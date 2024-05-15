In a remarkable turn of events, Russia’s trade balance witnessed a substantial increase in March 2024, soaring to $18.81 billion. This noteworthy shift marks a significant leap from the previous month’s figure, which had settled at $8.22 billion in February 2024.The stark increase highlights a robust economic performance for Russia, underscoring the nation’s ability to expand its trade surplus by more than double within a single month. The latest data, updated on May 15, 2024, shows the extent of this abrupt rise, reflecting positively on Russia’s economic resilience and its trade dynamics during this period.This development could have far-reaching implications for Russia’s economic strategy and policy-making in the coming months, providing a stronger foothold in the global trade arena and potentially influencing future trading partnerships and investment flows.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com