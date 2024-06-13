Russia experienced a significant decline in its trade surplus in April 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 13, 2024. The trade surplus dropped to $10.66 billion, marking a steep fall from the $18.81 billion recorded in March 2024.This downturn in the trade balance represents a considerable shrinkage, indicating changing dynamics in Russia’s international trade. Analysts are closely monitoring this development to understand the underlying factors that contributed to this shift. Economic experts suggest that fluctuating commodity prices, global demand changes, or geopolitical tensions could be influencing this notable contraction.Market watchers and policy makers will be observing upcoming data releases to ascertain if this decline is a one-off occurrence or indicative of a longer-term trend in Russia’s trade performance. Further economic measures might be anticipated to address the challenges highlighted by these new figures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com