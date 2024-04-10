In Rwanda, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2024 showed a significant decrease to 0.6%, down from 3.2% in February 2024. This change indicates a notable shift in the country’s inflation rate within just a month. The data was updated on April 10, 2024, revealing the latest economic trends in the region.The Year-over-Year comparison emphasizes that the current indicator of 0.6% is in stark contrast to the corresponding month a year ago, highlighting the fluctuations in consumer prices over time. This drop in the CPI could signify various factors at play in Rwanda’s economy, impacting both businesses and consumers alike. Keeping a close eye on these developments will be crucial for understanding the broader economic landscape and making informed financial decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com