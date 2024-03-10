In a recent update on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Rwanda, it has been reported that for the month of February 2024, the CPI has increased to 3.2%. This marks a slight uptick from the previous month of January 2024 when the indicator stood at 3.1%. The data was updated on 10 March 2024, revealing the year-over-year comparison.The year-over-year comparison in Rwanda’s CPI shows that the current indicator for February 2024 is 3.2%, reflecting a marginal increase compared to the same month a year ago. This data provides valuable insights into the country’s inflation rate and consumer purchasing power. As the economy continues to evolve, monitoring these indicators becomes crucial for policymakers and businesses to make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com