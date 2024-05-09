RxSight Inc., symbolized as RXST in the stock market, has announced its anticipation to sell approximately 1.79 million shares of its common stock to the public. Each of these shares has been valued at $56.00.Closing on a recent Wednesday’s regular trading at $60.66, RXST experienced a decrease of $1.53 or 2.46%. The decline continued in after-hours trading, further dropping by $2.73 or 4.50%.The company has provided its underwriters with a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 267,857 shares of its common stock. This offering comes at the public offering price, but deducts underwriting discounts and commissions.Should the underwriters not exercise their option to purchase additional shares, RxSight approximates that the gross proceeds from this sale will equate to around $100.0 million.As per the expectation, the stock offering will close on or around May 13, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com