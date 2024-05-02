Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) revealed that they had accommodated 17.3 million passengers in April 2024, an increase of 8% from the same month of the previous year, which saw them serving 16.0 million customers. However, the load factor, or the percentage of filled seats, was 92%, a decrease of 2 percentage points from the prior year’s 94%. Throughout that month, the airline offered over 98,400 services. Nevertheless, due to the crisis between Israel and Gaza, almost 700 flights were terminated, and more than 340 flights were cancelled as a result of the French ATC strike.In a year-over-year comparison, Ryanair experienced a 9% uptick in passenger numbers with a total of 185 million travellers for the rolling 12 month period. Meanwhile, the load factor was 93%, marking a decline of 1 percentage point from the previous period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com