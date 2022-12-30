S. Africa Nov M3 Money Supply Rises 8.76% Annually Vs. 9.82% In Oct, Consensus 8.45%
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Dutch Business Confidence Highest In 4 Months On Stronger Output Expectations - December 30, 2022
- *UK Dec Nationwide House Prices Fall 0.1% M-o-M Vs. -1.4% In Nov, Consensus -0.7% - December 30, 2022
- *UK Dec Nationwide House Prices Up 2.8% On Year Vs. 4.4% In Nov, Consensus 2.3% - December 30, 2022