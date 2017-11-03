S. Africa's Private Sector Continues To Contract

South Africa’s private sector continued to contract in October, data from Standard Bank and IHS Markit showed Friday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 49.6 in October from 48.5 in September. However, a score below 50 indicates contraction.

This marked the third consecutive month of declining business conditions. However, the rate of deterioration eased from September.

“The decline in the PMI is likely to persist in the near term amid continued domestic political turmoil and a bleak fiscal and economic outlook reflected in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement,” Thanda Sithole, an economist at Standard Bank said.

Firms reported declines in both output and new orders, which reflected lower underlying demand and a challenging economic environment.

Meanwhile, after declining in September, workforce numbers expanded in October.

Inflationary pressures continued, with rising cost burdens causing companies to increase the prices of their products and services.

