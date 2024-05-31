Saab (SAABF.PK), a leading defense and security company, has announced a significant order from the government of a Western nation for various defense systems and equipment. The contract is valued at approximately 7.7 billion Swedish kronor, with deliveries scheduled for 2027-2028. Due to national security interests and the nature of the customer, Saab has not disclosed further details about the orders or the client involved.The order encompasses systems and equipment from Saab’s Dynamics and Surveillance business areas.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com