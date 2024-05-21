SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) announced on Tuesday that the FDA has approved an investigational new drug application to advance its phase 1 clinical trial of SAB-142 for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.The phase 1 trial of SAB-142 aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamic profile of the human anti-thymocyte biologic SAB-142 in both healthy volunteers and patients with type-1 diabetes.The study utilizes a randomized, double-blind, single-ascending dose trial design, with dosages ranging from 0.03 mg/kg to 2.5 mg/kg. This dosage range aligns with that explored in the MELD-ATG study, a dose-ranging rabbit ATG study in individuals with new-onset type-1 diabetes.According to the company, SAB-142 specifically targets immune cells responsible for destroying pancreatic beta cells, similar to rabbit ATG, but without the potential risk of significant adverse immune reactions associated with animal ATG administration.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com