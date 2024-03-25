On Monday, SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced their collaboration with the Naval Medical Research Centre to develop a new therapeutic solution, SAB-176, intended for use in preventative and post-exposure treatment for influenza types A and B. Influenza is a highly viral infection that afflicts the respiratory system.As part of their joint research and development agreement, they’ll conduct a comprehensive study to evaluate the drug’s pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability. SAB-176, comprised of fully human polyclonal antibodies targeting influenza, was created using the company’s proprietary DiversitAb platform and was sourced from Transchromosomic Bovine.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the SAB-176 project Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations last year. This followed a promising outcome from a Phase 2 study proving the treatment’s concept under an influenza challenge model with intravenous formulation.SAB Biotherapeutics’ stock currently fell by 4.81 percent on the Nasdaq exchange, bringing it down to $4.645.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com