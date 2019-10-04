USD/JPY has been on the back foot amid economic weakness and political uncertainty. High-level trade talks, the FOMC minutes, and inflation are high on the agenda. Early October’s daily chart is pointing to new lows. Experts are bearish on USD/JPY on all timeframes. USD/JPY has proved that it is data-dependent – and depressing figures sent […] The post Safe-haven yen has more room to run on ongoing global downturn appeared first on Forex Crunch.

