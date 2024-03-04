On Monday, Safety Shot, Inc. (SHOT) declared the resignation of Glynn Wilson from his position as Chairman of the Board. He will be succeeded by John Gulyas.Gulyas, the founder and ex-President of GBB Drink Lab, is a professional with diverse industry experience spanning sectors from mobile services and waste management to hospitality. He boasts more than a decade of expertise in owning and managing multiple franchise brands.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com