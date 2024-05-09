Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) confirmed on Thursday that it has landed a $232 million contract, spanning five years, to develop signals intelligence and electronic warfare systems for the U.S. Army.As part of this agreement, SAIC will be tasked with identifying gaps, vulnerabilities, and threats, as well as recommending strategies and solutions across a range of intelligence domains.Josh Jackson, who is the executive vice president of the Army Business Group at SAIC, notes that the company is set to enhance its support for the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground by addressing these significant emerging battlefield challenges.The Department of Defense Information Analysis Center awarded this contract to SAIC through their multiple-award contract vehicle.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com