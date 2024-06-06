—### Samsara Inc. (IOT) Earnings Highlights**Earnings:**- **Q1**: -$56.3 million- **Previous Year (Q1)**: -$67.9 million**Earnings Per Share (EPS):**- **Q1**: -$0.10- **Previous Year (Q1)**: -$0.13After adjusting for specific items, Samsara Inc. recorded an adjusted EPS of $0.03 for the period, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.01 per share.**Revenue:**- **Q1**: $280.7 million- **Previous Year (Q1)**: $204.3 million—The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com