Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced on Friday that it anticipates a significant increase in operating profit and sales for the first quarter. The tech giant estimates a consolidated operating profit of approximately 6.6 trillion Korean Won, a considerable increase compared to last year's 0.64 trillion Won and the preceding fourth quarter's 2.82 trillion Won.Projected consolidated sales for the first quarter are set at roughly 71 trillion Korean Won. This valuation surpasses last year's 63.75 trillion Won and the preceding fourth quarter's 67.78 trillion Won.These forecasts represent the median of the estimated ranges of 6.5 trillion to 6.7 trillion Korean Won for operating profit and 70 trillion to 72 trillion Korean Won for sales. This positive projection is believed to be influenced by the rising chip prices due to the booming artificial intelligence industry.At the close of Friday's trading in South Korea, shares in Samsung were valued at 84,500 Won, representing a 0.94 percent decrease.