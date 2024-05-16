In a direct response to Apple’s (AAPL) “Crush” advertisement, which featured creative tools being smashed by a hydraulic press to unveil the new iPad Pro, Samsung released a video on X/Twitter with the message, “creativity cannot be crushed.”The South Korean company’s video, titled “Uncrush,” showcases a woman navigating through the wreckage left by Apple’s hydraulic press and uncovering a partially damaged guitar from the debris. She then hums and plays the guitar, using her Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to take notes, demonstrating the capabilities of Galaxy AI.This video follows Apple’s receipt of negative feedback concerning their “Crush” ad. The ad intended to illustrate that the latest iPad could replace various tools such as musical instruments, electronic devices, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, and cameras.However, the commercial was met with criticism, with many viewers considering it wasteful and disrespectful to art.Subsequently, Apple’s Vice President of Marketing Communications issued an apology regarding the ad’s tone: “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com