SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has announced its profit for the fourth quarter, revealing a decline from the same time the previous year. The company's profit stood at $1.79 million, equating to $0.05 per share, in comparison to $105.23 million, or $2.83 per share for the fourth quarter of the previous year. When accounting for certain factors, SandRidge Energy Inc.'s adjusted earnings amounted to $13.02 million or $0.35 per share for this period. To provide a summary based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), SandRidge's earnings for the fourth quarter were $1.79 million, in contrast to $105.23 million the previous year. Furthermore, earnings per share for the fourth quarter were at $0.05, compared to $2.83 in the previous year.