Sanofi-Aventis Group announced that the results from their phase 3 trial, named LUNA 3, revealed that the oral medication rilzabrutinib, when administered at 400mg twice daily, successfully reached the primary endpoint of providing a durable platelet response in adult patients suffering from persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia. The safety of this treatment remained consistent with what was reported in prior experiments. The organization plans to share the detailed findings of the LUNA 3 phase 3 trial at a medical conference later this year.In November 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded rilzabrutinib a Fast Track Designation for the course of treatment for immune thrombocytopenia. Prior to this, it had already received Orphan Drug Designation.For more health-related news and updates, check out rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com