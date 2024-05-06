On Monday, SAP SE, also known as SAP, announced that the contract of their current Chief Executive Officer, Christian Klein, has been extended until the end of 2028. Before taking up the role of CEO, Klein had served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer within the software company. At present, shares of SAP are being traded on the New York Stock Exchange for $184.46, marking a slight increase of 0.55 percent from the previous price.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com