Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for an expanded labeled indication of Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) to include individuals aged 4 and older with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who have a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene.SRPT's stock closed at $123.50 on Thursday, reflecting a gain of $5.98 or 5.09%. In after-hours trading, the stock saw an additional increase of $41.49 or 33.60%.The FDA has granted traditional approval for ambulatory patients aged four and above and accelerated approval for non-ambulatory patients affected by DMD. Continued approval for non-ambulatory patients is dependent on the verification of clinical benefits in a confirmatory trial. It is important to note that Elevidys is contraindicated for patients with deletions in exon 8 and/or exon 9 of the DMD gene.In line with a collaboration agreement made in 2019, Sarepta is working alongside Roche to revolutionize treatment for the Duchenne community, aiming to preserve and protect muscle function. Sarepta is in charge of regulatory approval, commercialization, and manufacturing of Elevidys in the U.S., while Roche handles regulatory approvals and patient distribution outside the U.S.Elevidys is a single-dose, adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy for intravenous infusion. It is designed to address the genetic cause of Duchenne muscular dystrophy by delivering a transgene that codes for the production of Elevidys micro-dystrophin in skeletal muscle, thereby compensating for the lack of dystrophin protein caused by mutations in the DMD gene.