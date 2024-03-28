Sartorius AG (SARTF) revealed on Thursday that the Board has approved a dividend of 0.74 euros for each preference share, and 0.73 euros for each ordinary share. The dividends will be paid on April 4. The firm stated that the total dividend payment will amount to 50.7 million euros.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
