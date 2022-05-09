Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Saudi Arabia Non-Oil Private Sector Growth At 3-month Low

Saudi Arabia Non-Oil Private Sector Growth At 3-month Low

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth eased to the lowest in three months in April, though the pace of expansion remained strong, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 55.7 in April from 56.8 in March. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.

Output increased further in April, though at the slowest pace since January, amid a robust growth in new client orders.

Both domestic and foreign orders rose at a slower pace in April.

Input price inflation eased slightly in April due to the war in Ukraine impacted raw material prices. Output prices increased at a faster rate.

The rate of purchasing growth was the sharpest since December 2017 and average lead times improved in April.

Employment levels increased in April with the rate of job creation fastest since June last year and backlogs of work eased at the quickest pace for nine months.

Looking ahead to the coming 12 months, businesses were less confident in April, amid uncertainty over the impact of global prices and geopolitical tensions. This led to an easing in the degree of positive sentiment to the lowest level since January.

“The Saudi Arabia PMI signaled another strong improvement in the health of the non-oil sector in April, but one that also showed the first signs of price pressures swaying clients’ spending decisions,” David Owen, an economist at S&P Global, said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.