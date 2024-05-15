In a significant shift, Saudi Arabia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 0.3% in April 2024, a notable improvement from the -0.1% recorded in March. This marks a positive turnaround for the Kingdom’s economy, which had previously seen a marginal decline in prices.The data, updated on May 15, 2024, indicates a Month-over-Month comparison where the actual change for April 2024 is benchmarked against March 2024. The previous indicator, reflecting a -0.1% in March, was based on a comparison with February 2024. The improvement to 0.3% suggests a stabilization and gradual recovery in consumer prices.This upward trajectory in the CPI could signal strengthening economic activities and consumer confidence in Saudi Arabia. Observers will be closely monitoring the subsequent monthly indices to gauge whether this positive trend continues and to understand the underlying factors driving the changes.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com