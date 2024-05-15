Saudi Arabia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024 has remained unchanged at 1.6%, aligning with the figures reported in March 2024. This data, released on 15 May 2024, indicates stability in the nation’s inflation rate year-over-year.According to the metrics, April’s CPI reflects a steady year-on-year comparison, maintaining the 1.6% inflation rate observed in the previous month. The data further suggests that price levels have stayed relatively consistent over the past two months, indicating no significant upward or downward pressure in the market during this period.The unchanging CPI is crucial for economists and policymakers as it signals a period of price stability. This stability could be seen as a sign of effective economic measures and policies currently in place within the Kingdom. Stakeholders will now be waiting to see if this trend continues in the coming months or if there will be any significant fluctuations as the global economic landscape evolves.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com