In its latest economic update, Riyad Bank reported a slight decline in Saudi Arabia's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June 2024. The composite PMI has eased to 55.0, down from the 56.4 recorded in May 2024.The data, updated on July 3, 2024, reflects a moderated pace of economic growth in the kingdom as compared to the previous month. While the PMI above 50 still signals expansion across the private sector, the deceleration indicates a tempered business environment.Industry experts believe this development suggests businesses remain optimistic but are adopting a more cautious approach post the rapid strides made in recent months. Saudi Arabia's broad economic reforms and strategic investments continue to bolster the economy, notwithstanding this prudent retreat from the previous month's fervor.