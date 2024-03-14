Saudi Arabia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a slight increase to 1.8% in February 2024, compared to the previous indicator of 1.6%. The data, updated on 14 March 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, meaning the current CPI for February is compared to the same month a year ago.The rise in CPI suggests a modest increase in the overall prices of goods and services in Saudi Arabia. This indicates a potential uptick in inflation, which can impact consumer spending and the overall economy. As Saudi Arabia continues to monitor its economic indicators closely, fluctuations in the CPI play a crucial role in shaping monetary policy and financial decisions in the country. Investors and policymakers will be keeping a close eye on future CPI reports to assess the inflationary pressures in the Saudi economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com