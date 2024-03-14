In February 2024, Saudi Arabia experienced a minor decrease in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) as it dropped from 0.3% in the previous period to 0.2%. The data, updated on 14 March 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, indicating a slightly lower rate of change. The CPI is a crucial economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. Despite the decrease in the CPI, economists will continue to monitor the inflation rate in Saudi Arabia to assess its impact on the country’s economy and financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com