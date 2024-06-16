Saudi Arabia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has seen a marked increase, with the indicator reaching 2.0% in May 2024, up from 0.3% in April 2024. This significant rise underscores mounting inflationary pressures within the Kingdom, highlighting economic shifts that could impact both residents and businesses.The data, updated on 16 June 2024, reveals that the month-over-month comparison paints a stark picture of accelerating inflation. In April 2024, the CPI change was a modest 0.3%, reflecting relatively stable prices compared to March 2024. However, the leap to a 2.0% increase in May signals possible supply chain disruptions, increased demand, or other contributing factors pushing prices sharply upward.As Saudi Arabia navigates this challenging economic landscape, stakeholders and policymakers will need to closely monitor these inflationary trends to mitigate potential negative impacts on the economy’s stability and growth prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com