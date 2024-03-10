Saudi Arabia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) took a hit in the fourth quarter of 2023, contracting by 4.3% compared to the same period a year ago. This decline follows a previous indicator of -3.7% in the same quarter of 2023. The data was updated on 10th March 2024, showing a significant drop in economic activity for the country. The Year-over-Year comparison highlights the challenging economic situation Saudi Arabia is facing, indicating a continued struggle in its GDP growth. As the country navigates through these difficult times, experts are closely monitoring the economic indicators to assess the path towards recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com