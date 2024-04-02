Saudi Aramco has recently awarded engineering, procurement, and construction contracts valued at $7.7 billion. This move is intended to substantially expand their Fadhili Gas Plant, located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. The beneficiaries of these lucrative contracts are Samsung Engineering Company, GS Engineering & Construction Corporation, and Nesma & Partners.The project is anticipated to augment the plant’s processing capacity from its current 2.5 billion standard cubic feet per day to as much as 4 billion. This expansion aligns with Aramco’s ambitious strategy to surge their gas production by over 60% by 2030 relative to its level in 2021.Upon its expected completion in November 2027, the Fadhili Gas Plant expansion should also increase its sulphur production by an additional 2,300 metric tons per day.Aramco’s Executive Vice President of Technical Services, Wail Al Jaafari, explained the rationale behind the contracts. He stated that, by awarding these contracts, Aramco seeks to boost the supplies of natural gas, contribute to the global efforts to curtail greenhouse gas emissions, and make more crude oil available for refined and value-added exports. According to him, their collaboration with international leading companies is instrumental in achieving their objective of increasing gas production. Moreover, this expansion provides a solid foundation for their aspirations to build a carbon-reduced hydrogen business, with the associated liquids from gas serving as a crucial feedstock for the petrochemical industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com