Scandinavian Capital Markets Activates cTrader Copy

STOCKHOLM, August 12 2020 Scandinavian Capital Markets is proud to announce the availability of cTrader copy for their clients. cTrader copy delivers advanced risk management and comprehensive strategy profiles where providers may display their performance and where investors can select their favorites. cTrader copy now replaces cMirror and it can be accessed in the side
