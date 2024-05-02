Schneider National Inc has reported a decreased profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, falling short of analysts’ predictions. Last year, during the same quarter, the company reported substantial earnings of $98.0 million, or $0.55 per share. This year, however, the company’s earnings have plummeted to a total of $18.5 million, which equates to $0.10 per share.When excluding specific financial items from the equation, Schneider National Inc’s adjusted earnings stand at $19.5 million, or $0.11 per share. In contrast, market analysts predicted the company would earn a slightly higher total of $0.12 per share. It’s important to note that the analysts’ forecast typically excludes special items.Also, Schneider National Inc experienced a 7.7% decrease in revenue for the quarter, with figures falling from $1.43 billion in the previous fiscal year to the current total of $1.32 billion.Here’s a quick recap of Schneider National Inc’s earnings in comparison to the prior year (Applying Generally Accepted Accounting Principles):- First quarter earnings displayed a substantial decrease from $98.0 million to $18.5 million.- Earnings per share (EPS) in the first quarter fell from $0.55 in the previous year to $0.10.- Revenue for the first quarter of this fiscal year came in at $1.32 billion, down from $1.43 billion for the same period last year.Looking forward, Schneider National Inc projects a full-year EPS of between $0.85 and $1.00.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com