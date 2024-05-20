Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has obtained approval from the majority of its lenders under the 2023 $1.0 billion credit facility to make an unscheduled repayment of $223.6 million on the term portion of the loan in June 2024. This prepayment will be applied to the eight quarterly principal installments of the term loan due between the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2026.The company emphasized that this repayment will not affect the availability of the revolving portion of the credit facility, which currently stands at $288.2 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com