The following are the key highlights from Sea Ltd’s earnings report:The company reported a loss of $109.74 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $426.80 million in the same period the previous year. With regards to earnings per share (EPS), there was a downturn of -$0.19 in the fourth quarter as opposed to $0.72 in the same period last year. Notably, this loss was smaller than analysts’ projection of -$0.27 per share.Finally, revenue increased slightly from $3.45 billion in the previous year to $3.62 billion in the recent fourth quarter.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com