SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (ICU) announced on Wednesday that the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research has approved the final labeling for its Selective Cytopheretic Device, Quelimmune, specifically for pediatric patients.This approval permits the marketing of Quelimmune in the U.S. under the Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation. It is intended for children weighing 10 kilograms or more who suffer from acute kidney injury and sepsis or a septic condition necessitating kidney replacement therapy.Pediatric patients undergoing treatment with Quelimmune are expected to have an average of seven therapy sessions, with each disposable device being replaced every 24 hours.The company plans to commence shipments of Quelimmune this month.