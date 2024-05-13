According to the latest data released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in Switzerland, the consumer climate in the country showed signs of improvement during the second quarter of 2024. The previous indicator had been at -38 but has now risen to -24, indicating a shift towards more positive sentiment among consumers. This increase suggests that Swiss consumers are feeling more optimistic about the economic outlook in the coming months.The data was updated on 13th May 2024, highlighting the recent shift in consumer perception. This positive change in consumer sentiment could have implications for the Swiss economy as increased confidence often leads to higher spending levels and economic activity. It will be interesting to see how this improved consumer climate continues to impact the overall economic landscape in Switzerland in the upcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com