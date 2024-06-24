SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS), a notable biopharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to its highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, SLS009, intended for the treatment of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).In clinical trials, SLS009 has shown a very favorable safety profile, with no instances of higher-grade non-hematologic toxicities reported thus far.Looking ahead, if a New Drug Application (NDA) for SLS009 aimed at treating pediatric AML receives FDA approval, SELLAS may qualify for a Priority Review Voucher (PRV). This voucher could be used to secure a priority review for any subsequent marketing application.PRVs can either be utilized by the sponsoring company or sold to another sponsor, with recent transactions valuing them at approximately $100 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com