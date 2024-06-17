Sellas Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) announced on Monday that their ongoing Phase 3 REGAL clinical trial of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has received positive feedback from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).The IDMC’s findings suggest that the interim analysis is expected to take place by the fourth quarter of 2024.Angelos Stergiou, President and CEO of Sellas, stated, “The committee’s review did not raise any safety or futility concerns, which further bolsters our confidence in the potential of GPS as a safe and effective treatment option for AML patients.”At present, Sellas’ stock has declined 19.45 percent, dropping to $1.20 from the previous close of $1.50 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com