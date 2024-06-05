Semtech Corp (SMTC) recently released their earnings highlights for the first quarter:- **Earnings**: The company reported a net loss of $23.2 million for Q1, compared to a net loss of $29.4 million in the same period last year.- **Earnings Per Share (EPS)**: EPS for the first quarter was -$0.36, improving from -$0.46 in the same period last year.- **Adjusted Earnings**: Excluding certain items, Semtech Corp posted adjusted earnings of $4.1 million, or $0.06 per share, for the period.- **Analysts’ Expectations**: The consensus projection among analysts was break-even at $0.00 per share.- **Revenue**: Revenue for the first quarter amounted to $206.1 million, down from $236.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com