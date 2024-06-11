Senior Plc (SNR.L), a manufacturer of technology components and systems, announced on Tuesday that it has secured 10-year production contracts from Collins Aerospace. These contracts involve the supply of precision-formed and machined thrust reverser structural components for Boeing 787, Airbus A320neo, and Airbus A220 aircraft.The contracts are valued at approximately $80 million.Deliveries for Boeing started in January 2024, with shipments for Airbus set to begin in January 2025.The manufacturing operations will be managed at Senior Aerospace’s Jet Products facility located near San Diego, California.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com