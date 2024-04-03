Indian stock markets commenced on a lukewarm note on Wednesday due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and fading hopes of an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index slightly dropped by 278 points or 0.4%, bringing it to 73,626 in early trading. Concurrently, the broader NSE Nifty index also dipped by 79 points or 0.4%, settling at 22,374.Within the Nifty group, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Britannia Industries, HDFC Life, and Nestle India saw a decrease of 1-3%. Conversely, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, ONGC, and Shriram Finance recorded an upward shift in the same range.Shares of UltraTech Cement rose by 1% following the company’s announcement to invest Rs 32,400 crore in the subsequent three years. Yes Bank’s shares also appreciated by 1.4% post the release of their fourth quarter business update. Similarly, shares of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises slightly grew by half a percent after CEO Punit Goenka voluntarily decided to take a 20% pay cut.JSW Energy’s stocks grew by 1.5% following rumors of fundraising. Lastly, HCLTech witnessed a minor increase after their subsidiary finalized the divestment of a 49% stake in its joint venture with US-based State Street, netting $172.5 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com