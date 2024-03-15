Shares in India fell dramatically on Friday due to signs of persistent inflation in the U.S., which has cast doubt on potential early cuts to Federal Reserve rates. Increased U.S. producer price inflation, which was higher than anticipated, boosted the dollar and bond yields, thus reducing investors’ interest in riskier investments.According to the FedWatch Tool from CME, the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining the current policy rate during its June meeting rose from 25% to 40%. This change was following the release of the consumer price index data earlier this week, as well as Thursday’s producer price index data.The S&P BSE Sensex, India’s benchmark index, ended the session down by 453.85 points or 0.62%, standing at 72,643.43 points. The broader NSE Nifty index fell by 123.30 points or 0.56%, ending at 22,023.35 points.Automotive companies led the losses, with shares of Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra falling between 2-5%. Public sector companies also faced selling pressure, with BPCL and Coal India’s stocks dropping by 4.2% and 2.9% respectively.In contrast, companies such as Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, and UPL saw share price gains of between 1-3%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com