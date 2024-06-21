Indian shares closed modestly lower on Friday, influenced by tepid signals from other Asian and European markets.Oil prices continued their upward trend, and additional calls from Federal Reserve officials for patience regarding rate cuts dampened investor sentiment.Weak U.S. economic data and underwhelming preliminary PMI reports for June from several European economies and the U.K. further heightened concerns about the global economic outlook.Domestically, India’s private sector activity grew at a faster rate in June, supported by increases in both the manufacturing and service sectors, according to preliminary survey data from S&P Global.The HSBC composite output index rose to 60.9 in June from 60.5 in May, with more significant growth observed in the manufacturing sector compared to services.The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex declined by 269.03 points, or 0.35%, closing at 77,209.90.The broader NSE Nifty index settled 65.90 points lower, or 0.28%, at 23,501.10.Notable decliners included Tata Motors, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises, and UltraTech, all dropping around 2%.On the upside, Hindalco, LTIMindTree, and Bharti Airtel saw gains of 1-2%.Premier Explosives surged 7.1% following its ex-date for a 1:5 stock split. GE Power climbed 3.5% after securing a Rs 243 crore order from NTPC GE Power Services.Railway stocks experienced a significant boost due to strong growth prospects. Rail Vikas Nigam soared 5.8%, RailTel Corp jumped 9.5%, IRCON increased by 3.7%, and Titagarh Rail Systems advanced 6.7%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com