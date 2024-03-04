Indian stocks moderately fluctuated and closed relatively unchanged on Monday. This comes as investors stand-by for critical international events this week. These events include the upcoming U.S. jobs report, the decision on the European Central Bank’s rate, China’s premier annual political event, and testimony before Congress by Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve.In a semi-annual event, Jerome Powell is set to testify before both House and Senate committees come Tuesday and Wednesday.The S&P’s BSE Sensex, a benchmark index, ended the day with an increase of 66.14 points or an uptick of 0.09 percent, closing at 73,872.29. The NSE Nifty index, which includes broader shares, also settled higher by 27.20 points or a slight increase of 0.12 percent, closing at 22,405.60.Among winners, PSU’s stocks, which include BPCL, ONGC, Power Grid, and NTPC thrived with a 3-4 percent rise. While, Britannia Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life, JSW Steel, and Eicher Motors dipped by 2-3 percent, making on the losing side.Despite Friday’s record-setting closing highs by Wall Street’s main indexes, turnout mixed from Asia and Europe.Following the recent release of reduced U.S. manufacturing and consumer sentiment data, The U.S. dollar slightly depreciated, and Treasury yields mildly rose after falling to around a three-week low on Friday.Gold lingered near a two-month high in European trade amidst the expected June Fed rate cut.Meanwhile, oil prices somewhat held steady subsequent to a 2 percent surge to a four-month high on Friday due to the escalating tensions in the Red Sea and Middle East.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com