Indian shares showed minimal change on Friday, following significant gains the previous day spurred by the Reserve Bank of India's substantial Rs 2.1 lakh crore transfer to the government.Global market uncertainty curtailed investor enthusiasm as strong U.S. economic data and hawkish remarks from another Federal Reserve official reignited concerns about persistent inflation and future interest rate increases.Strong U.S. business activity and jobless claims data led traders to revise their expectations for the timing of the first full quarter-point Federal Reserve rate cut, now anticipated in December rather than November.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex saw fluctuations before closing with a marginal decline of 7.65 points, settling at 75,410.39. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty index fell by 10.55 points to end at 22,957.10.Market losses were limited as oil prices continued to dip, heading for a significant weekly decline due to demand worries.In the Nifty index, Titan Company, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, and Adani Ports saw losses ranging from 1-2 percent. Conversely, Larsen & Toubro, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank experienced gains of 1-2 percent.