Indian equity markets concluded a tumultuous session on Monday with minimal changes, as investors awaited the outcomes of exit polls and general election results for future cues.Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, alongside persistent uncertainties regarding U.S. interest rate cuts, contributed to a cautious atmosphere.The benchmark index, the S&P BSE Sensex, momentarily breached the historic 76,000 threshold, peaking at 76,010, only to retract and close down by 19.89 points at 75,390.50. Similarly, the NSE Nifty index achieved a record high of 23,111 before settling down 24.65 points at 22,932.45.Key stocks such as ONGC, SBI Life, Grasim, Wipro, and Adani Enterprises each declined by approximately 2 percent. Conversely, Divis Laboratories saw a 3 percent rise, buoyed by strong fourth-quarter results. Other notable gainers included LTI MindTree, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank, each advancing by over 1 percent.Positive cues from Asian and European markets provided some support, while the U.S. dollar traded within a narrow range ahead of forthcoming speeches by Federal Reserve officials Bowman, Mester, and Kashkari on Tuesday, and the preliminary reading of U.S. GDP for the first quarter scheduled for Thursday.Looking ahead, market participants anticipated key inflation data releases from the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australia this week, hoping for greater insight into the global interest rate landscape.In commodities, oil prices experienced modest gains in European trading, rebounding from weekly losses attributed to the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on rate cuts. Gold prices edged higher, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Reports indicated that Israeli airstrikes on a refugee camp in Rafah resulted in the deaths of at least 35 Palestinians and injured dozens more on Sunday.